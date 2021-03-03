Tennis

Prajnesh enters second round

Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat lucky loser Julian Lenz of Germany 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to move into the second round of the $156,240 Challenger tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, Sumit Nagal qualified for the main draw of the ATP 250 Argentine Open.

The results: ATP 250 Argentina Open, Buenos Aires: Qualifying (third and final round): Sumit Nagal bt Nicolas Kicker (Arg) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

$156,240 Challenger, Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan): First round: Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Julian Lenz (Ger) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2021 3:45:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/prajnesh-enters-second-round/article33974572.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY