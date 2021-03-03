Prajnesh enters second round

Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat lucky loser Julian Lenz of Germany 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to move into the second round of the $156,240 Challenger tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, Sumit Nagal qualified for the main draw of the ATP 250 Argentine Open.

The results: ATP 250 Argentina Open, Buenos Aires: Qualifying (third and final round): Sumit Nagal bt Nicolas Kicker (Arg) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

$156,240 Challenger, Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan): First round: Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Julian Lenz (Ger) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.