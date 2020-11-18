Tennis

Prajnesh enters second round

Fourth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran defeated lucky-loser Sadio Doumbia of France 6-3, 7-5 in the first round of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament here on Tuesday. Prajnesh is scheduled to play Tung-Lin Wu of Chinese Taipei in the pre-quarterfinals.

Seventh seed Ramkumar Ramanathan, however, lost to another lucky-loser, Nick Chappell of the USA, 6-3, 6-4.

In the ITF men’s event in Egypt, Siddhant Banthia bounced back to down third seed Bogdan Bobrov of Russia 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3.

In the women’s tournament, qualifier Anna Brogan of Great Britain put it across fourth seed Rutuja Bhosale 7-6(4), 7-6(3) by in the first round.

The results:

$52,080 Challenger, Orlando: First round: Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Sadio Doumbia (Fra) 6-3, 7-5; Nick Chappell (USA) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh: First round: Arnaud Bovy (Bel) bt Muthu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar 6-3, 6-4; Siddhant Banthia bt Bogdan Bobrov (Rus) 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3; Gauthier Onclin (Bel) bt Arjun Kadhe 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Doubles, pre-quarterfinas: Martin Borisiouk (Blr) & Muthu Adhitiya Senthilkumar bt Benjamin Dhoe (Bel) & Mariano Navone (Arg) 6-1, 7-6(7).

Women, first round: Anna Brogan (GBR) bt Rutuja Bhosale 7-6(4), 7-6(3).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 19, 2020 12:05:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/prajnesh-enters-second-round/article33127566.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY