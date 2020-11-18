Prajnesh enters second round

Fourth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran defeated lucky-loser Sadio Doumbia of France 6-3, 7-5 in the first round of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament here on Tuesday. Prajnesh is scheduled to play Tung-Lin Wu of Chinese Taipei in the pre-quarterfinals.

Seventh seed Ramkumar Ramanathan, however, lost to another lucky-loser, Nick Chappell of the USA, 6-3, 6-4.

In the ITF men’s event in Egypt, Siddhant Banthia bounced back to down third seed Bogdan Bobrov of Russia 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3.

In the women’s tournament, qualifier Anna Brogan of Great Britain put it across fourth seed Rutuja Bhosale 7-6(4), 7-6(3) by in the first round.

The results:

$52,080 Challenger, Orlando: First round: Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Sadio Doumbia (Fra) 6-3, 7-5; Nick Chappell (USA) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh: First round: Arnaud Bovy (Bel) bt Muthu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar 6-3, 6-4; Siddhant Banthia bt Bogdan Bobrov (Rus) 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3; Gauthier Onclin (Bel) bt Arjun Kadhe 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Doubles, pre-quarterfinas: Martin Borisiouk (Blr) & Muthu Adhitiya Senthilkumar bt Benjamin Dhoe (Bel) & Mariano Navone (Arg) 6-1, 7-6(7).

Women, first round: Anna Brogan (GBR) bt Rutuja Bhosale 7-6(4), 7-6(3).