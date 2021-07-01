Prajnesh enters pre-quarterfinals

Porto

01 July 2021 05:49 IST

Second seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat Mathias Bourgue of France 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to move into the pre-quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis here.

Doubles: Pre-quarterfinals: Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Sriram Balaji bt Geoffrey Blancaneaux & Maxime Janvier (Fra) 4-6, 7-6(4), [10-6].

$25,000 ITF women, Palma del Rio, Spain: First round: Anastasia Zakharova (Rus) bt Karman Kaur Thandi 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir: Doubles: Pre-quarterfinals: Emilie Lindh Gallagher (GBR) & Valentina Ryser (Sui) bt Arina Solomatina (Rus) & Humera Baharmus 6-4, 6-3.