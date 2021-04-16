Prajnesh crashes out

Former world No.8 Jack Sock beat Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-3, 6-4 in the second round of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament here.

In doubles, Yuki Bhambri and Australia’s Matthew Ebden had to give a walkover in the doubles quarterfinals, on medical grounds.

The results: $52,080 Challenger, Orlando: Second round: Jack Sock (USA) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-3, 6-4. Doubles: Quarterfinals: Christian Harrison & Dennis Novikov (USA) w/o Matthew Ebden (Aus) & Yuki Bhambri.

$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, Egypt: Second round: Bautista Vilicich (Arg) bt Sasikumar Mukund 6-2, 6-2.