Prajnesh advances

14 April 2021 22:34 IST

Sixth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran eased past Matthew Ebden of Australia 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Orlando.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Prajnesh will meet Jack Sock of the United States.

In a doubles contest, fourth seeds Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan fought hard before losing 7-6(4), 4-6, [16-18] to the American wild card entrants Alexander Ritschard and Alex Rybakov in the pre-quarterfinals.

