Prajnesh advances

Prajnesh Gunneswaran. File   | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Sixth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran eased past Matthew Ebden of Australia 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Orlando.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Prajnesh will meet Jack Sock of the United States.

In a doubles contest, fourth seeds Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan fought hard before losing 7-6(4), 4-6, [16-18] to the American wild card entrants Alexander Ritschard and Alex Rybakov in the pre-quarterfinals.

The results:

$52,080 Challenger, Orlando, US: Singles (first round): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Matthew Ebden (Aus) 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alexander Ritschard & Alex Rybakov (US) bt Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 6-7(4), 6-4, [18-16].

Comments
