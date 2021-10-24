Poonacha and Zeel get top billing

Presence of former champions adds to the competitive flair

The presence of young aspirants Karan Singh and Chirag Duhan should make it lively in the men’s section of the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex this week.

With one of the final round men’s qualification matches yet to be completed, the suspense continues about the position of the qualifiers in the main draw.

The presence of former national champions top seed Niki Poonacha, V.M. Ranjeet, Dalwinder Singh, Vishnu Vardhan and Siddharth Vishwakarma should also add to the competitive flair.

Quite interestingly, the men’s and women’s competition will feature two brothers and a sister from Rajasthan, Faisal Qamar, Fardeen Qamar and Farhat Aleen Qamar.

In the women’s section, top seed Zeel Desai starts the favourite though the field has many quality players.

Zeel starts against Yubrani Banerjee, while second seed Vaidehi Chaudhari will open against lucky loser Niyati Kukreti.

Sharmada Balu came through the qualifying event and will start against her friend Rishika Sunkara.

Multiple-time National champion Prerna Bhambri is in the same quarter as fourth seed Sai Samhitha who plays Kashish Bhatia in the first round.

It should be a week of interesting tennis with the men’s and women’s champions are set to pocket ₹3,00,000 each, and the runners-up ₹2,00,000 each.

The results (qualifying event, third and final round):

Men: Faisal Qamar bt Parav Garg 6-2, 6-3; Vishnu Vardhan bt Ajay Malik 6-2, 6-1; Boopathy Sakthivel bt Siddharth Arya 6-4, 7-5; Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Lohtith Bathrinath 6-2, 6-4; Karan Singh bt Madhwin Kamath 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; Parikshit Somani bt Jagmeet Singh 6-3, 6-2; Neeraj Yashpaul bt Deepender Grewal 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Women: Shruti Ahlawat bt Anjali Rathi 6-2, 6-1; Priyanshi Bhandari bt Lakshmi Gowda 6-3, 6-3; Farhat Aleen Qamar bt Sonashe Bhatnagar 6-3, 6-3; Shefali Arora bt Radhiya Yadav 6-4, 6-0; Sudipta Kumar bt Ihwari Matere 6-3, 6-0; Vanshita Pathania bt Nandini Dixit 7-5, 6-1; S. Srinidhi bt Niyati Kukretii 6-4, 5-7, 6-1; Sharmada Balu bt Kiran Kalkal 6-1, 6-2.

The seedings:

Men: 1. Niki Poonacha, 2. Ishaque Eqbal, 3. Nitin Kumar Sinha, 4. Paras Dahiya, 5. Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam. 6. Prhtivi Sekhar, 7. Dalwinder Singh, 8. S.D. Prajwal Dev.

Women: 1. Zeel Desai, 2. Vaidehi Chaudhari, 3. Sravya Shivani, 4. Sai Samhitha, 5.