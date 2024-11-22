Paolini's Italy beat Slovakia to win Billie Jean King Cup

Italy won the Billie Jean King Cup for the fifth time as Jasmine Paolini beat Rebecca Sramkova to secure a dominant 2-0 win over Slovakia on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

World number four Paolini triumphed 6-2, 6-1 in the second singles rubber to follow up Lucia Bronzetti's 6-2, 6-4 victory against Viktoria Hruncakova.

Italy were runners-up to Canada in last year's final but went one better in Malaga to become world champions for the first time since 2013.

The victory capped a stunning year for Paolini who finished as runner-up at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

“Unbelievable year, unbelievable, to finish like this with the Billie Jean King Cup; it’s amazing; I don’t have words to describe it,” said Paolini.

“I’m trying just to enjoy it; it’s important to understand where you are. I feel lucky to be in this position. I feel lucky to be part of this team... I’m really happy that this year we could bring the trophy home again,” she added.

Slovakia, who won the competition in 2002, had never lost a BJK Cup tie in Spain.

The underdogs defeated USA, Australia and Great Britain on a stunning run to this year's final, but Bronzetti breezed past Hruncakova in under 90 minutes.

The in-form Sramkova, ranked 43rd, survived two break points to hold for 2-2 in the first set but the superior Paolini broke for a 4-2 lead, which she consolidated.

The Slovakian double faulted to hand Paolini two set points and the Italian took the first of them when Sramkova slapped a shot into the net.

Paolini broke in the second game of the second set and it looked like she might power to victory without a fight, but Sramkova immediately hit back to get back on serve.

Sramkova defeated Danielle Collins, Ajla Tomljanovic and Katie Boulter on Slovakia's charge to the final but Paolini was a bridge too far.

The 28-year-old Italian restored her advantage with a fizzing forehand to move 3-1 ahead and then consolidated.

Having spent most of her career outside the top 50, 2024 has been a huge leap forward for Paolini.

She broke again when Sramkova went long and served it out to seal an emphatic victory in one hour and five minutes.

“I feel so sad now, disappointed, but all respect to (Italy) for what they did,” a deflated Sramkova told reporters. “Maybe in a few days we will enjoy that we are second and take something for the future from those matches,” she added.

‘Dream come true’

In the first match world number 78 Bronzetti denied the experienced Hruncakova the chance to use her power and forced her opponent to move around the court.

“I am very proud to be here to represent Italy, and I am so happy for this win,” said Bronzetti. “(The plan was) to hit the ball, stay solid and try to move her when I had the chance.”

Bronzetti secured three breaks in the first set, conceding just one in her first service game as she hit her stride.

Hruncakova, ranked 159th, battled gamely in the second set, breaking for a 4-2 lead, but the Italian immediately hit back, winning the last four games to triumph.

Bronzetti sealed her victory serving to love when the Slovakian sent a return long before Paolini finished the job for Italy.

“For now the emotions are a little bit sad, but we need to look at the whole picture, and what we did here was actually amazing,” said Hruncakova.

“Before the tournament, if someone told this to us, we would be thrilled.”

Italy, captained by Tathiana Garbin, defeated Iga Swiatek's Poland as well as Japan at the finals on the way to winning the tournament dubbed the 'World Cup of Tennis'.

“It’s a dream come true... I’m so proud of the (players), they fight every day, and this journey was incredible,” said Garbin. “(They) never give up and stayed focused on the goal and they still keep trying to work to be better people and players.”