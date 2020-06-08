Tennis

Paes prefers mentoring to being Davis Cup captain

Hot and cold: The relationship between Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi has seen ups and downs.

Hot and cold: The relationship between Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi has seen ups and downs.  

He picks it above being the Davis Cup captain again

Leander Paes may be keen to play in a record eighth Olympics in Tokyo. However, he was compelled to say ‘no’ when Purav Raja queried whether he would compete in the 2024 edition if Tokyo got cancelled.

It was a heady climax for the Sunday Instagram show, Chai with Raja, as special guest Lara Dutta teased the host by saying that the show should be named ‘Rum with Raja’, possibly as a means to celebrate husband Mahesh Bhupathi’s birthday.

Love-hate relationship

The former Miss Universe joked that Bhupathi had become “one year older, [but] I don’t know whether he has turned wiser”. She also equated the love-hate relationship of Paes and Bhupathi to the one between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Paes was thrilled to talk about his film Rajdhani Express, but said that his successful business ventures were “Olympics, Grand Slam doubles and mixed doubles”. He opted to mentor the boys, rather than become the Davis Cup captain again.

He entertained the viewers, wielding his tennis racquet like a cricket bat to imitate the cover drive of Sachin Tendulkar, the pull of M.S. Dhoni and the straight six of Virender Sehwag.

“Give me the best, give me Virat Kohli,” said the 46-year-old Paes when the host proposed a fitness challenge by a cricketer.

Even though he praised Rahul Dravid, happy to see him “fight in the trenches”, Paes picked Sourav Ganguly for his fascinating career and predicted an ICC position for the former India cricket captain and the current BCCI president.

Magic wand

When asked what he did not have, Paes said, “a magic wand to eradicate poverty.”

Between Bhupathi’s backhand return and Bopanna’s serve, Paes picked the latter, saying, “it is one hell of a serve”.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 10:33:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/paes-prefers-mentoring-to-being-davis-cup-captain/article31781680.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY