Paes launches his website

15 August 2020 23:08 IST

India’s tennis ace Leander Paes launched his website www.leanderpaes.in on Saturday. It will be an interactive web platform, where one can know everything about the 47-year-old.

“In the last few months, all the conversations have gone online. So, my team and I decided to create a website, where people can enjoy the last 30 years of my life through pictures, anecdotes, memories and history,” Paes said.

