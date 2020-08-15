Tennis

Paes launches his website

Leande Paes.

India’s tennis ace Leander Paes launched his website www.leanderpaes.in on Saturday. It will be an interactive web platform, where one can know everything about the 47-year-old.

“In the last few months, all the conversations have gone online. So, my team and I decided to create a website, where people can enjoy the last 30 years of my life through pictures, anecdotes, memories and history,” Paes said.

