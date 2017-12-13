Tennis

Oz Open wild card for Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka   | Photo Credit: AP

Two-time winner Victoria Azarenka has been given a wild-card for next month’s Australian Open, organisers said on Wednesday.

Azarenka, who won in 2012 and 2013, returned to the WTA Tour in June after having a baby, but has been involved in a custody battle that has prevented her from playing since Wimbledon.

