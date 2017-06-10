French Open final: Ostapenko keeps tryst with destiny

Jelena Ostapenko won her first Grand Slam title by beating Simona Halep 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in just under two hours in the women’s final of the French Open on Saturday. With this win, the unseeded Latvian became the youngest women’s champion at Roland Garros in 20 years.

Confident start

The 20-year-old Latvian began the match confidently by breaking Halep’s serve in the first game.

However, the pattern for the remainder of the set was set in the next game as Ostapenko committed three unforced errors to lose her serve.

Though Ostapenko broke Halep again in the fifth game, she failed to convert the lead as she lost her service twice more, first in the sixth game and then in the tenth, enabling Halep to win the set 6-4.

Though Ostapenko scored 14 winners in the set against just one for Halep, her 23 unforced errors far outnumbered Halep’s tally of two.

In the second set, Halep raced to a 3-0 lead and given Ostapenko’s lack of experience, it seemed the third seed from Romania, who was a finalist at Roland Garros in 2014, would secure her first Grand Slam title.

The fourth game was perhaps the most crucial of the match as Ostapenko saved three break points to hold her serve.

The game breathed new life into the unseeded Latvian who broke Halep in the next game and levelled the score 3-3.

The two players traded breaks in the next two games before Ostapenko scored the decisive break in the ninth game and successfully served for the set to level the tie. The start of the third set was a repeat of the second as Halep took a 3-1 lead.

However, Ostapenko persevered with her attacking play to storm back into the match and win the next five games.

Ostapenko held her serve twice and broke Halep's service in the fifth, seventh and ninth game to script a memorable victory.

Ostapenko is now the 46th player in the Open era in the women’s category to win a Grand Slam title.

The 20-year-old also added another feather to her cap by winning the title in only her eighth Grand Slam appearance.

Ostapenko said she still cannot believe she won a Grand Slam title. “It was my dream to win and it has come true. I think I am going to understand it in couple of days or couple of weeks,” she said.

When asked about her approach after being down 0-3 in the second set, Ostapenko said she was still trying to play very aggressive. “I was going for my shots whenever I had the possibility. I think Simona felt a bit nervous because she had lot of pressure and that helped me. I played pretty well in the deciding moments. There were couple of deciding games and the match turned the other way,” she said.