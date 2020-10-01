Ostapenko cuts short Pliskova’s stay

PARIS

01 October 2020 23:32 IST

Kenin struggles; Djokovic puts on a masterclass but Shapovalov bundled out

Former champion Jelena Ostapenko ousted second seed Karolina Pliskova from the French Open with a 6-4, 6-2 win in the second round on Thursday after an error-ridden performance from the Czech.

The Latvian, who won the 2017 title, played aggressively and hit 27 winners as Pliskova struggled to rein in her unforced errors.

The 23-year-old Ostapenko broke her opponent’s serve three times in the first set and twice in the second to seal her victory and ensure Pliskova remained the only active former World No.1 who has not won a Grand Slam.

Advertising

Advertising

American fourth seed Sofia Kenin ran into a spot of bother before reaching the third round with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory against Romanian Anna Bogdan.

Top seed Simona Halep had put in a disciplined performance to tame Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday, to extend her winning run to 16 matches.

In the men’s section, Novak Djokovic barely broke sweat in reaching the third round with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 thrashing of outclassed Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis.

In one of the early upsets on Thursday, World No. 101 Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain stunned Canadian ninth seed Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 for the biggest win of his career.