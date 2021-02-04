Organisers say Australian Open will start on time

As many as 160 players are back in isolation after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Six tune-up tournaments were suspended for a day so that 507 people connected with the Australian Open could be tested for the virus.

But Australian Open organisers weren’t deterred at all, vowing that the year’s first Grand Slam tournament would start as planned next Monday, with all the tune-up tournaments completed — with tweaks expected — between Friday and Sunday.

The one-day shutdown was triggered — the Victoria state premier, a leading health official and Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley all said — out of “an abundance of caution.” “We are absolutely confident the Australian Open is going to go ahead,” Tiley told a news conference on Thursday against the backdrop of an almost deserted Melbourne Park.

“We will be starting on Monday and we have no intention of changing times.” Preparations have already been disruptive and chaotic for the so-called Happy Slam, even compared with some recent troubles.

Organisers and players have had to deal with searing heatwaves some years. In 2020, acrid smoke from deadly bushfires overshadowed the leadup to the tournament.

Two months later, the Formula One season had a false start when the Australian Grand Prix was called off before an official practice session could be staged. Drivers and teams had flown in from Europe. There were thousands of fans queuing up to enter Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit. Still, the government shut it down.

Tiley was confident tennis wouldn’t go the same way as the F1 GP.

“The event that we have planned and the lead-in events — we’re absolutely confident it’s going to go ahead,” Tiley said. “The probability is very low that there’s going to be an issue.” He said he’d expected all 160 players involved to have been tested by 5 p.m. and a schedule for Friday after that. The draw for the Australian was pushed back almost 24 hours to Friday, sometime in the mid-afternoon.

All players were tested daily during quarantine and all were cleared before the tune-up tournaments began this week.

Some got a surprise notification before midnight Wednesday.

Organisers were in touch with 507 people quickly asking them to isolate and giving instructions on how to undergo testing soon after Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews held a news conference at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday to announce the new case and some new restrictions for Melbourne.