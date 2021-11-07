Novak Djokovic wins sixth Paris title

Clinches a record 37th Masters crown

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic won a sixth Paris title and record 37th Masters crown on Sunday, beating Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final.

The 34-year-old Serbian gained a measure of revenge over his Russian opponent who dashed his dreams of a Grand Slam sweep when he beat him in the US Open final in September.

Victory on Sunday was Djokovic's second record in as many days after he was confirmed as season-ending World No. 1 for a seventh time.

In an entertaining contest, befitting a duel between the top two in the world, Djokovic again had to come back from a set down after needing three sets to defeat Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals.

It was only the second time the top two in Paris had clashed in the final.

The result (final): Novak Djokovic bt Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.