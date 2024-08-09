ADVERTISEMENT

Novak Djokovic pulls out of the Cincinnati Open tuneup ahead of the US Open

Published - August 09, 2024 06:53 am IST - CINCINNATI

Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Cincinnati Open less than a week after the 37-year-old from Serbia collected his first Olympic gold medal

AP

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts to beating Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in their men’s singles final tennis match on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Cincinnati Open on Thursday, less than a week after the 37-year-old from Serbia collected his first Olympic gold medal.

The Cincinnati event announced his withdrawal. Djokovic won last year's title there; this year's tournament starts next week and serves as a hard-court tuneup ahead of the U.S. Open.

The year's last Grand Slam tournament begins in New York on Aug. 26. The draw is Aug. 22.

Djokovic is the defending champion at the U.S. Open. He won his 24th career major championship there in 2023.

He defeated Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) on Sunday in the men's singles final at the Paris Games.

“We certainly understand that it is a quick turnaround from his Olympic triumph to come to Cincinnati,” Cincinnati Open tournament director Bob Moran said. “His title run here last year was so memorable. We are eager to see him on court again soon.”

Djokovic's withdrawal allows France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to move into the field in Cincinnati.

