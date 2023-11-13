ADVERTISEMENT

Novak Djokovic gets his trophy after securing year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending 8th time

November 13, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Turin (Italy)

Novak Djokovic then posed for pictures with his team of coaches, physical trainers and family members.

AP

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic receives the ATP Year End World Number One Trophy from ATP Chairman, Andrea Gaudenzi in Turin on November 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill

Novak Djokovic received his trophy on November 13 after securing the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending eighth time.

Djokovic needed only a match win at the ATP Finals to be sure of keeping the top spot and the 24-time Grand Slam champion secured it in his opener, beating Holger Rune 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-3 in a match spanning more than three hours on Sunday and into Monday morning.

On Monday afternoon, ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi presented Djokovic with the trophy for his achievement. Djokovic then posed for pictures with his team of coaches, physical trainers and family members.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It's obviously the crown of the season, finishing the year as No. 1 in the world is a dream of every tennis player,” Djokovic said.

“It's one of the most difficult things to do in our sport. Winning Grand Slams and being No. 1 in the world are probably the pinnacles of the sport." The 36-year-old Djokovic had already moved ahead of previous record holder Pete Sampras (six years at No. 1) two years ago.

Carlos Alcaraz took the honour last year.

But, Djokovic bounced back this year by winning three of the four major titles and finishing runner-up to Alcaraz at Wimbledon.

“This is a tremendous success and achievement and I'm very proud of it,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic next faces home favourite Jannik Sinner of Italy on Tuesday.

The top two finishers in each four-man group advance to the semi-finals. (

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

tennis

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US