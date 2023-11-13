HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Novak Djokovic gets his trophy after securing year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending 8th time

Novak Djokovic then posed for pictures with his team of coaches, physical trainers and family members.

November 13, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Turin (Italy)

AP
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic receives the ATP Year End World Number One Trophy from ATP Chairman, Andrea Gaudenzi in Turin on November 13, 2023.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic receives the ATP Year End World Number One Trophy from ATP Chairman, Andrea Gaudenzi in Turin on November 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill

Novak Djokovic received his trophy on November 13 after securing the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending eighth time.

Djokovic needed only a match win at the ATP Finals to be sure of keeping the top spot and the 24-time Grand Slam champion secured it in his opener, beating Holger Rune 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-3 in a match spanning more than three hours on Sunday and into Monday morning.

On Monday afternoon, ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi presented Djokovic with the trophy for his achievement. Djokovic then posed for pictures with his team of coaches, physical trainers and family members.

“It's obviously the crown of the season, finishing the year as No. 1 in the world is a dream of every tennis player,” Djokovic said.

“It's one of the most difficult things to do in our sport. Winning Grand Slams and being No. 1 in the world are probably the pinnacles of the sport." The 36-year-old Djokovic had already moved ahead of previous record holder Pete Sampras (six years at No. 1) two years ago.

Carlos Alcaraz took the honour last year.

But, Djokovic bounced back this year by winning three of the four major titles and finishing runner-up to Alcaraz at Wimbledon.

“This is a tremendous success and achievement and I'm very proud of it,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic next faces home favourite Jannik Sinner of Italy on Tuesday.

The top two finishers in each four-man group advance to the semi-finals. (

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.