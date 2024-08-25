Novak Djokovic ‘feels the drive’ heading into U.S. Open title defense

Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic still feels the pull of tennis history as he aims to become the first man in 16 years to successfully defend his US Open title.

Second-seeded Djokovic, riding the high of his Olympic triumph in Paris, is chasing a raft of records at Flushing Meadows, where he opens his campaign on Monday (August 26, 2024) night against Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot.

The 37-year-old can join Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer as the oldest Open era winners of the championship, and with a 25th Grand Slam title claim the outright record for most ever -- a mark he currently shares with Australian great Margaret Court.

He would also become the first man to repeat in New York since Federer won five straight US Opens from 2004-2008.

“I didn’t know about that,” Djokovic said. “I knew it was probably the case for five, 10 years, but I didn’t know it was that long.

“Hopefully that changes this year. That’s the goal.”

A victory would see Djokovic extend his streak of years with at least one Grand Slam title to seven. From 2011-23 he was shut out at the majors just once, in 2017.

So far in 2024 the majors have gone to a new generation. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz is chasing a third straight Grand Slam after triumphs at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Italian Jannik Sinner won the Australian Open on his way to supplanting Djokovic atop the world rankings.

With Federer retired and Rafael Nadal battling injuries, Djokovic said his budding rivalries with the likes of Alcaraz and Sinner keep him motivated.

“These kind of rivalries that I have with Jannik and Carlos are the kind of matchups that still bring that joy of competition to me and inspire me to really push myself to perfect the game,” Djokovic said.

“People ask me ‘now that you have basically won everything with the golden medal, what else is there to win?’

“I still feel the drive. I still have the competitive spirit. I still want to make more history and enjoy myself on the tour.”

Djokovic called the medal ceremony after his Paris Games triumph “probably the most intense emotions I have ever had on a tennis court”.

“I think the moment of when I achieved it, how I achieved it, after years of trying, the journey... makes it even more unique.”

However, he doesn’t envision any let-down as he tries to close out the season with yet another Grand Slam title.

“Grand Slams are the pillars of our sport,” Djokovic said. “They are the most important historical tennis events that we have.

“So if you don’t get pumped and inspired to play your best tennis at Grand Slams, it’s hard to do that anywhere else.”

