No Tata Open in February

BENGALURU

17 December 2020 22:01 IST

The Tata Open Maharashtra, India’s lone ATP 250 event, will not be staged in its original early February slot, the ATP confirmed on Thursday.

Tournament director Prashant Sutar said a request had now been made for a window in the second half of the year. “If the dates suit us, we will hold the tournament. If not, we will skip this year,” he said.

The Maharashtra government’s strict 14-day quarantine rule for international arrivals was not agreeable to the ATP, hence the decision to defer the tournament. “We could have created a bio-secure bubble. But it came down to the quarantine rules,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

If the tournament misses its date in 2021, it will snap a 25-year run of India hosting an annual big-ticket tennis tournament.