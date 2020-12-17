No Tata Open in February

The Tata Open Maharashtra, India’s lone ATP 250 event, will not be staged in its original early February slot, the ATP confirmed on Thursday.
Tournament director Prashant Sutar said a request had now been made for a window in the second half of the year. “If the dates suit us, we will hold the tournament. If not, we will skip this year,” he said.
The Maharashtra government’s strict 14-day quarantine rule for international arrivals was not agreeable to the ATP, hence the decision to defer the tournament. “We could have created a bio-secure bubble. But it came down to the quarantine rules,” he said.
If the tournament misses its date in 2021, it will snap a 25-year run of India hosting an annual big-ticket tennis tournament.
