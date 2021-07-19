Tennis

No last-minute Tokyo dash

Missing the bus: Bopanna received confirmation on Monday that there would be no eleventh-hour Olympic call.   | Photo Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Former World No. 3 doubles star Rohan Bopanna scotched hopes of a possible doubles entry for him, with Sumit Nagal, at the Tokyo Olympics.

Even though he got his RT-PCR tests done twice over the weekend, for a possible dash to Tokyo, Bopanna received clarification from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) that there was no scope for changing any entry, after the June 22 deadline.

Bopanna said the organisers would fill any fresh vacancies only with players present in Japan. The doors are closed for outsiders now.

“The AITA may have sought a change of doubles pairing. But the rules don’t allow such a thing. Only injury or illness could be the reason for seeking a replacement to the nominations,” said Bopanna.

With the ITF having tweaked its rules for doubles, it was presumed that since India already had a singles entry it could open the way for a doubles team, and, perhaps, even a mixed doubles entry.

Tough season

In a tough season, Bopanna and Divij were unable to improve their doubles ranking above 38 and 75 respectively, by the deadline. Incidentally, some teams ranked higher than the Indian pair have also not gained entry.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 19, 2021 11:20:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/no-last-minute-tokyo-dash/article35414039.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY