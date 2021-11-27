No bio-bubble for Tata Open 2022

BENGALURU

27 November 2021 04:30 IST

The Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune has returned to the tennis calendar of 2022 on the back of an assurance from government authorities to the ATP that there will be no forced quarantine of international arrivals.

The 2021 edition was not held because the Maharashtra govt. was not agreeable to the above demand. Tournament Director Prashant Sutar told The Hindu on Friday that players who are double vaccinated need not quarantine and those not vaccinated will need to take RT-PCR tests on arrival.

“There will be no bio-bubble. If a player tests positive, only that player will be isolated in his own hotel room and not the close contacts,” Sutar said.

