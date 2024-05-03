Nitten Kirrtane sparkles as India over-50 tennis team makes World Championship final

May 03, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Nitten Kirrtane won both his singles and doubles matches to help India beat Britain 2-1 in the semifinals of the Fred Perry Cup over-50 event in the ITF Tennis Masters World Championship in Mexico on Thursday.

The Indian team had kept an unbeaten record in the league phase, as it beat Canada, France and Turkey, to top the group and qualify for the semifinals. The key to India’s progress was Nitten winning all the doubles matches in partnership with Ajit Sail.

Against France, it was Jagdish Tanwar who gave a strong start winning against Paulo Freitas in three sets in the first singles. Nitten lost the second singles to Benoit Hallle, but came back strong to win the decisive doubles in partnership with Ajit Sail.

India was scheduled to play Italy in the final. Italy had got past the Netherlands in the semifinals.

The results:

Semifinals: India bt Britain 2-1 (Jagdish Tanwar lost to Nick Adams 4-6, 6-3, 1-6; Nitten Kirrtane bt Sebastian Jackson 6-3, 6-2; Ajit Sail & Nitten bt Nick Adams & Jeffrey Hunter 7-6(5), 6-4).

League: India bt Turkey 3-0 (Jagdish bt Erdal Gunes 6-0, 6-0; Nitten bt Bulent Nicimoglu 6-0, 6-1; Ajit Sail & Nitten bt Erdal & Bulent 6-0, 6-0).

India bt France 2-1 (Jagdish bt Paulo Freitas 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4; Nitten lost to Benoit Halle 3-6, 3-6; Ajit Sail & Nitten bt Thomas Dupre & Benoit Halle 6-3, 6-4).

India bt Canada 2-1 (Jagdist lost to Benjamin Woo 6-3, 4-6, 1-6; Nitten bt Jason Christie 7-5, 6-2; Ajit Sail & Nitten bt Hugues Laverdiere & Benjamin Woo 6-1, 6-1).