Nithilan battles past Agriya

Nithilan Eric battled past Agriya Yadav 4-6, 7-6(4), 10-6 in the boys’ third and final qualifying round in the ITF grade-4 junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Sunday.

However, Agriya Yadav made the main draw as a lucky loser and will play Ekansh Kumar of the US.

Dev Javia and Maria Sholokhova of Russia top the seedings list in the boys’ and girls’ sections respectively.

The seedings: Boys: 1. Dev Javia, 2. Rositlav Galfinger (Kaz), 3. Kabir Hans, 4. Uddayvir Singh, 5. Aryaan Bhatia, 6. Dragos Petra Pepeanga (Rou), 7. Daisuke Inagawa (Jpn), 8. Ajay Malik.

Girls: 1. Maria Sholokhova (Rus), 2. Vipasha Mehra, 3. Lanlana Taratudee (Tha), 5. Eva Gartseva (Rus), 5. Salakthip Ounmuang (Tha), 6. Mei Hasegawa (Jpn), 7. Chao-Yi Wang (Tpe), 8. Qianya Liu (Chn).

The results: Qualifying singles (third and final round): Boys: Samir Banerjee bt Aman Dahiya 6-0, -2; Yuvan Nandal bt Vansh Kapoor 6-3, 6-1; Nithilan Eric bt Agriya Yadav 4-6, 7-6(4), [10-6]; Arnav Pathange bt Heerak Vora 6-2, 6-2.

Girls: Reshma Maruri bt Saina Deshpande 6-0, 6-2; Sudipta Senthilkumar bt Elif Sanem Karadag (Tur) 6-2, 6-2; Anjali Rathi bt Vidhi Jani 6-4, 6-4; Farhat Aleen Qamar bt Shradha Chhabra 6-2, 6-4.