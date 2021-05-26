Nishioka too good for Musetti

PARMA

Yoshihito Nishioka eased past Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-2 in a round-of-16 match at the Emilia-Romagna Open on Wednesday.

The Italian had rallied past countryman Gianluca Mager 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the second round.

It was the 13th ATP Tour victory for Musetti this season, having entered the year with only five Tour-level wins.

“I think the Lorenzo of two years ago would not have been able to win this match today for sure after the loss of the first set,” the 19-year-old Musetti said. “There’s been a lot of improvement.”

Musetti is coming off a semifinal appearance in Lyon last week and is up to a career-high No. 76 in the rankings. He will next face eighth-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka, who rallied past Sam Querrey 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3).

Also advancing was the fifth-seeded Richard Gasquet.

The results (second round): Jan-Lennard Struff bt Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(2); Norbert Gombos bt Albert Ramos 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-2; Richard Gasquet bt Pedro Martínez 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Yoshihita Nishioka bt Sam Querrey 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3).