Tennis

Nishioka too good for Musetti

Yoshihito Nishioka eased past Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-2 in a round-of-16 match at the Emilia-Romagna Open on Wednesday.

The Italian had rallied past countryman Gianluca Mager 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the second round.

It was the 13th ATP Tour victory for Musetti this season, having entered the year with only five Tour-level wins.

“I think the Lorenzo of two years ago would not have been able to win this match today for sure after the loss of the first set,” the 19-year-old Musetti said. “There’s been a lot of improvement.”

Musetti is coming off a semifinal appearance in Lyon last week and is up to a career-high No. 76 in the rankings. He will next face eighth-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka, who rallied past Sam Querrey 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3).

Also advancing was the fifth-seeded Richard Gasquet.

The results (second round): Jan-Lennard Struff bt Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(2); Norbert Gombos bt Albert Ramos 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-2; Richard Gasquet bt Pedro Martínez 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Yoshihita Nishioka bt Sam Querrey 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3).

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2021 11:29:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/nishioka-too-good-for-musetti/article34652493.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY