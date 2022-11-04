Niki Poonacha to meet Digvijay Pratap Singh in the semifinals

Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI
November 04, 2022 19:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Niki Poonacha | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Niki Poonacha played a sharp game to snuff the challenge from Karan Singh 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having lost to Karan twice in their two meetings last year, Niki knew that he had to step up his game and play close to his best. He did so by serving big and stroking consistently beyond the reach of Karan. In the semifinals, Niki will play Digvijay Pratap Singh who proved too hot for Faisal Qamar.

Having lost to Niki in the National Championship final last year, missing three match points along the way, the much improved Digvijay must be keen to settle a score.

The other half will feature top-seeded American Oliver Crawford taking on fifth seed Florent Bax of France.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Oliver, the highest-ranked player in the tournament at 358 on the ATP computer, found the wiry left-hander Siddharth Vishwakarma hard to tackle before posting a 7-6(4), 6-4 victory.

Ranked a modest 1144, Siddharth whipped up a vibrant game, but slipped to 0-6 in the tie-break after which it was a struggle to keep pace with the American.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He did fight back from being 1-4 down in the second set, but Crawford had by then gauged his opponent and had the clarity of approach to reach the semifinals.

Bax was too good for Nitin Kumar Sinha, as he conceded only three games with his brisk approach and energetic game.

Nitin did make the doubles final with Vishnu Vardhan, beating top seeds Parikshit Somani and Manish Sureshkumar 10-7 in the super tie-break.

It was more thrilling in the other semifinal as Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki, champions last week in Tunisia, won 11-9 in the super tie-break after saving a match point against Bax and Nicholas Bybel.

The results:

Singles (quarterfinals): Oliver Crawford (USA) bt Siddharth Vishwakarma 7-6(4), 6-4; Florent Bax (Fra) bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-3, 6-0; Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Faisal Qamar 6-1, 6-1; Niki Poonacha bt Karan Singh 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles (semifinals): Nitin Kumar Sinha & Vishnu Vardhan bt Parikshit Somani & Manish Sureshkumar 6-2,3 -6, [10-7]; Rithvik Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha bt Florent Bax (Fra) & Nicholas Bybel (USA) 6-7(5), 7-5, [11-9].

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app