Niki Poonacha supports a social cause

Ready for action: Niki Poonacha is looking forward to competing in Tunisia and Egypt.   | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Former National champion Niki Poonacha is finding time for a social cause amidst his tennis training.

The 26-year-old Niki, who had won the last ITF men’s tournament here in April, is helping in organising a men’s ranking tournament in Chennai in collaboration with Rotaract Club of Madras and the Tennishub.

“The tournament will be held at the PowerPak Tennis Academy from September 2 to 5. The winner and runner-up will get ₹10,000 and ₹5,000,” said Niki. “All the funds raised from the event will be donated to Mahaishwar School for mentally challenged.”

Niki has been training well for the international circuit.

“I am looking forward to competing in Tunisia and Egypt soon,” said Niki.

Registration for the tournament can be done on the link, https://forms.gle/ qXRkcSUgt1BKVuSi7.


