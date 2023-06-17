ADVERTISEMENT

National series junior tennis: Sohini Mohanty, Debasis Sahoo emerge champions

June 17, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Sports Bureau

Sohini Mohanty and Debasis Sahoo, the champions in the National series junior tennis. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Top seed Sohini Mohanty beat qualifier Diya Ramesh 7-6(4), 6-4 in the girls final of the National series under-18 tennis tournament at the Ace Academy on Saturday.

Except for dropping a set to Nainika Bendram in the semifinals, Sohini was authoritative right through the tournament.

In the boys final, top seed Debasis Sahoo outplayed second seed Vatsal Manikantan 6-1, 6-2.

The results (finals):

Under-18 boys: Debasis Sahoo bt Vatsal Manikantan 6-1, 6-2.

Under-18 girls: Sohini Mohanty bt Diya Ramesh 7-6(4), 6-4.

