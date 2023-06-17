National series junior tennis: Sohini Mohanty, Debasis Sahoo emerge champions

Top seed Sohini Mohanty beat qualifier Diya Ramesh 7-6(4), 6-4 in the girls final of the National series under-18 tennis tournament at the Ace Academy on Saturday.
Except for dropping a set to Nainika Bendram in the semifinals, Sohini was authoritative right through the tournament.
In the boys final, top seed Debasis Sahoo outplayed second seed Vatsal Manikantan 6-1, 6-2.
