HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National Tennis Championship | Vishnu Vardhan pulls past Adil Kalyanpur

Another former champion, Siddharth Vishwakarma, played a delightful all-court game to silence the power game of Rishi Reddy

October 03, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Kamesh Srinivasan
Winning mentality: Vishnu asserted his strong game and admirable fitness to walk away with a victory against Adil.

Winning mentality: Vishnu asserted his strong game and admirable fitness to walk away with a victory against Adil. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Former champion Vishnu Vardhan battled for three hours and 25 minutes and converted his fifth match point to stop the resurgent Adil Kalyanpur 7-6(3), 3-6, 7-5 in the men’s first round of the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Tuesday.

In a high-quality contest, Vishnu asserted his strong game and admirable fitness to walk away with the victory.

Another former champion, the wiry left-hander Siddharth Vishwakarma, played a delightful all-court game, whipping his serves and strokes with a relish to silence the power game of Rishi Reddy.

Top seed S.D. Prajwal Dev withdrew following a groin muscle pull during training, and lucky-loser Sai Karteek Reddy capitalised on the chance to get past qualifier Faisal Qamar in straight sets.

The results (first round):

Men: Sai Karteek Reddy bt Faisal Qamar 7-5, 7-5; Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam bt Ajay Malik 6-0, 6-2; Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Rishi Reddy 6-3, 6-2; Suraj Prabodh bt Neeraj Yashpaul 6-3, 6-0; V.M. Ranjeet bt Yash Chaurasia 6-0, 6-3; Sheikh Md. Iftikhar bt Dheeraj Srinivasan 6-3, 7-5; Vishnu Vardhan bt Adil Kalyanpur 7-6(3), 3-6, 7-5; Kabir Hans bt Raghav Jaisinghani 6-4, 6-4.

Women: Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Saily Thakkar 6-2, 6-0; Sai Janvi bt Ruma Gaikaiwari 6-1, 2-6, 6-1; Kashish Bhatia bt Pooja Ingale 6-3, 6-4; Avishka Gupta bt Ishwari Matere 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Riya Sachdeva bt Shruti Gupta 6-2, 6-3; Sai Samhitha bt Kavya Khirwar 6-1, 1-6, 6-3; Vanshika Choudhary bt HImaanshika Singh 3-6, 7-6(4), 3-0 (retired).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.