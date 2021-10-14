National juniors: Karan Singh takes lead

NEW DELHI

Karan Singh packed too many punches to outclass Rushil Khosla 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the National junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex here on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Karan who did well to gain four weeks of exposure in men’s events in Egypt recently, albeit mostly in the qualifying rounds, thumped his serves strong and hammered the forehand at will to bulldoze his way forward.

In the semifinals, Karan will challenge fellow trainee at the National Tennis Centre, and top seed Nishant Dabas who had to endure three sets to down Aayush Bhat.

Second seed Aman Dahiya dismissed the under-16 champion Daksh Prasad for the loss of one game, and will play Sandesh Kurale who got past third seed Denim Yadav for the loss of four games.

In the girls section, Anjali Rathi sailed past third seed Sanjana Sirimalla as she belted the ball on both the flanks with considerable precision and power. Anjali will face second seed Suhitha Maruri who was taken to three sets by Ruma Gaikaiwari.

The other semifinal will be between top seed Reshma Maruri and fourth seed Shruti Ahlawat.

The results:

Under-18 boys (quarterfinals): Nishant Dabas bt Aayush Bhat 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; Karan Singh bt Rushil Khosla 6-1, 6-2; Sandesh Kurale bt Denim Yadav 6-3, 6-1; Aman Dahiya bt Daksh Prasad 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles (semifinals): Karan Singh & Ajay Malik bt Anup Bangagri & Yashvardhan Singh 6-3, 6-4; Aayush Bhat & Rushil Khosla bt Yogee Panwar & Deep Munim 3-6, 6-1, [10-5].

Under-18 girls (quarterfinals): Reshma Maruri bt Hitakamya Singh Narwal 6-1, 6-0; Shruti Ahlawat bt Lakshmi Prabha 6-3, 6-2; Anjali Rathi bt Sanjana Sirimalla 6-2, 6-3; Suhitha Maruri bt Ruma Gaikaiwari 6-2, 2-6, 6-0.

Doubles (semifinals): Shruti Ahlawat & Ruma Gaikaiwari bt Reshma Maruri & Suhitha Maruri 6-1, 6-3; Riya Uboveja & Sudipta Senthilkumar bt Sanjana Sirimalla & Adithi Are 6-0, 6-2.