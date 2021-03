National Hard Court Tennis | Sai Dedeepya claws back to beat Avishka

GURUGRAM

17 March 2021 02:56 IST

Sai Dedeepya recovered from the brink of defeat to beat Avishka Gupta 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2 in the women’s first round of the National hard court tennis championship at the Tennis Project, Baliawas, on Tuesday.

In the men’s section, fourth seed Paras Dahiya bounced back to beat Yugal Bansal 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Top seed Arjun Kadhe got past former National champion V.M. Ranjeet for the loss of five games.

The results (first round):

Men: Arjun Kadhe bt V.M. Ranjeet 6-2, 6-3; Chirag Duhan bt Anirudh Chandrasekar 7-6(9), 6-4; Ishaque Eqbal bt Lakshya Gupta 6-1, 7-5; Chandril Sood bt Lakshit Sood 6-2, 6-2; Suraj Prabodh bt Raghav Jaisinghani 6-2, 6-1; Paras Dahiya bt Yugal Bansal 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Prithvi Sekhar bt Jatin Dahiya 6-3, 6-2; Niki Poonacha bt Faisal Qamar 7-6(4), 6-1.

Women: Sai Dedeepya bt Avishka Gupta 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2; Akanksha Nitture bt Sonashe Bhatnagar 6-3, 6-2; Bela Tamhankar bt Kashish Bhatia 1-6, 6-2, 7-5; Arthi Muniyan bt Lagan Bidhan 6-2, 7-6(4); Reshma Maruri bt Kirti Tomar 6-1, 6-0; Rishika Sunkara bt Veda Varshita Ranabothu 6-2, 6-1; Soha Sadiq bt Shilpi Das 6-0, 6-0; Shreya Tatavarthy bt Prathiba Narayan 6-3, 6-0.