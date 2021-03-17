Tennis

National Hard Court Tennis | Sai Dedeepya claws back to beat Avishka

Fighting back: Paras Dahiya rallied from a first set loss to beat Yugal Bansal. File   | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Sai Dedeepya recovered from the brink of defeat to beat Avishka Gupta 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2 in the women’s first round of the National hard court tennis championship at the Tennis Project, Baliawas, on Tuesday.

In the men’s section, fourth seed Paras Dahiya bounced back to beat Yugal Bansal 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Top seed Arjun Kadhe got past former National champion V.M. Ranjeet for the loss of five games.

The results (first round):

Men: Arjun Kadhe bt V.M. Ranjeet 6-2, 6-3; Chirag Duhan bt Anirudh Chandrasekar 7-6(9), 6-4; Ishaque Eqbal bt Lakshya Gupta 6-1, 7-5; Chandril Sood bt Lakshit Sood 6-2, 6-2; Suraj Prabodh bt Raghav Jaisinghani 6-2, 6-1; Paras Dahiya bt Yugal Bansal 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Prithvi Sekhar bt Jatin Dahiya 6-3, 6-2; Niki Poonacha bt Faisal Qamar 7-6(4), 6-1.

Women: Sai Dedeepya bt Avishka Gupta 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2; Akanksha Nitture bt Sonashe Bhatnagar 6-3, 6-2; Bela Tamhankar bt Kashish Bhatia 1-6, 6-2, 7-5; Arthi Muniyan bt Lagan Bidhan 6-2, 7-6(4); Reshma Maruri bt Kirti Tomar 6-1, 6-0; Rishika Sunkara bt Veda Varshita Ranabothu 6-2, 6-1; Soha Sadiq bt Shilpi Das 6-0, 6-0; Shreya Tatavarthy bt Prathiba Narayan 6-3, 6-0.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2021 3:12:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/national-hard-court-tennis-sai-dedeepya-claws-back-to-beat-avishka/article34087024.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY