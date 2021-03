National Hard Court Tennis | Digvijay stuns Abhinav

GURUGRAM

18 March 2021 05:08 IST

Renne cruises past Sudipta

Qualifier Digvijay Pratap Singh knocked out fifth seed Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in the men’s first round of the National hard- court tennis championship on Wednesday.

Qualifier Fardeen Qamar fought his way past Bharath Kumaran 6-3, 0-6, 7-5 and will challenge defending champion and second seed Niki Poonacha in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the women’s section, Renne Singla cruised past Sudipta Senthil Kumar.

Qualifier Smriti Bhasin beat fellow qualifier Pooja Ingale in three sets and will take on sixth seed Soha Sadiq in the pre-quarterfinals.

The results (first round): Men: Vivek Gautam bt Udit Kamboj 6-2, 6-4; Divgijay Pratap Singh bt Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-3, 3-6, 6-0; Kaza Vinayak Sharma bt Alex Solanki 6-2, 6-4; Kunal Anand bt Parikshit Somani 6-1, 2-6, 6-0; Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Chinmaya Dev Chauhan 6-1, 6-2; Muthu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar bt Shashank Theertha 6-0, 6-3; Lohith Bathrinath bt Sai Karteek Reddy 7-6(6), 6-3; Fardeen Qamar bt Bharath Kumaran 6-3, 0-6, 7-5.

Women: Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Gayatri Menon 6-1, 6-2; Renne Singla bt Sudipta Senthil Kumar 6-0, 6-2; Yubarani Banerjee bt Niyati Kukreti 6-2, 7-5; Sravya Shivani bt Anaam Almas 6-2, 6-3; Sai Samhitha bt Ayushi Singh 6-1, 6-1; Prerna Bhambri bt Niditra Rajmohan 6-0, 6-1; Smriti Bhasin bt Pooja Ingale 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Adithi Are 6-3, 6-1.