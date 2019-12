Nagal, Ramkumar in title clash

Top seed Sumit Nagal and second seed Ramkumar Ramanathan set up a title clash in the men’s event of the 39th Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) inter-unit tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Thursday.

The two top players of the country, who had battled together in the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan at Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, recently, have also been fighting together for their employer Indian Oil.

It was all Indian Oil in the men’s doubles final in which Asian Games gold medallists Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan prevailed over Ramkumar and Sumit.

In the women’s final, Mahak Jain, who also represents Indian Oil, defended her crown won last year in Hyderabad, by beating four-time National champion Prerna Bhambri.

In the veterans section, top seed Bhushan Akut will play second seed Hakim Ali in the final.

The results:

Men, semifinals: Sumit Nagal bt V.M. Ranjeet 8-6; Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Vishnu Vardhan 8-6; Quarterfinals: Nagal bt Vijay Kannan 8-4; Ranjeet bt Divij Sharan 8-4; Vishnu bt Girish Naik 8-2; Ramkumar bt Sudarshan 8-0.

Doubles, final: Divij & Rohan Bopanna bt Ramkumar & Nagal 9-7; Semifinals: Divij & Bopanna bt Raunaq Barkahati & Siddharth Barali 8-2; Ramkumar & Nagal bt Vijay Kannan & Ranjeet 8-6.

Women, final: Mahak Jain bt Prerna Bhambri 6-3, 6-3.

Veterans, semifinals: Bhushan Akut bt Devojyoti Borpuzari 8-4; Hakim Ali bt Subhash Rajora 8-4.