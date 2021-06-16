Tennis

Nagal loses in first round

Eighth seed Sumit Nagal was beaten 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-1 by Tristan Lamasine in the first round of the €132,280 Challenger tennis tournament on clay on Tuesday.

In the ATP-500 event in Halle, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan defeated Radu Albot and Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6(6), 6-4 in the doubles first round.

Other results:

€132,280 Challenger, Nottingham: Qualifying (second and final round): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Kacper Zuk (Pol) 6-3, 6-7(1), 6-1.

$100,000 ITF women, Nottingham: Qualifying (first round): Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (Esp) bt Ankita Raina 6-4, 6-0.

€88,520 Challenger, Prostejov, Czech Republic: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Hugo Dellien & Federico Zeballos (Bol) bt Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Sriram Balaji 7-5, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF women, Figueira Da Foz, Portugal: First round: Riya Bhatia bt Sara Lanca (Por) 6-2, 6-0.


Comments
