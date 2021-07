Nagal loses, but gets lucky

HAMBURG

13 July 2021 03:56 IST

Sumit Nagal was beaten 4-6, 2-6 by Zhizhen Zhang of China in the second and final qualifying round, but made the main draw as a lucky loser in the €1,168,220 ATP tennis tournament in Hamburg.

The results:

€1,168,220 ATP, Hamburg, Germany: Qualifying singles (second and final round): Zhizhen Zhang (Chn) bt Sumit Nagal 6-4, 6-2; First round: Nagal bt Lewie Lane (Ger) 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Filip Krajinovic & Dusan Lajovic (Srb) bt Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Sriram Balaji 6-3, 6-2.

$535,535 ATP, Newport, US: Qualifying singles (first round): Ruben Bemelmans (Bel) bt Sasikumar Mukund 7-5, 6-4; Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Darian King (Bar) 6-3, 6-4.

$250,000 WTA, Prague, Czech Republic: Qualifying singles (first round): Isabella Shinikova (Bul) bt Riya Bhatia 6-2, 7-5.

€44,820 Challenger, Amersfoort, Netherlands: Qualifying singles (first round): Jeremy Jahn (Ger) bt Arjun Kadhe 6-2, 6-7(0), 6-4.