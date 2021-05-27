Nagal fails to make the cut

India's top player Sumit Nagal could not make a hat-trick of Grand Slam main draw appearances following a straight-set defeat in the second round of the qualifying event at Roland Garros.

Nagal crashed out of the Clay Court major with a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Alejandro Tabilo from Chile on Wednesday night.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Guneswaran and Ankita Raina have already exited from the tournament.

Now, India will be represented through Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan in the men's doubles main draw.