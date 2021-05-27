Tennis

Nagal fails to make the cut

India's top player Sumit Nagal could not make a hat-trick of Grand Slam main draw appearances following a straight-set defeat in the second round of the qualifying event at Roland Garros.

Nagal crashed out of the Clay Court major with a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Alejandro Tabilo from Chile on Wednesday night.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Guneswaran and Ankita Raina have already exited from the tournament.

Now, India will be represented through Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan in the men's doubles main draw.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2021 10:23:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/nagal-fails-to-make-the-cut/article34661510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY