Nagal expects another clash with a top-10 player in Australian Open

Nagal says he is not feeling any pressure about being one of the very few Indians making it to Melbourne. Special Arrangement.

NEW DELHI

02 February 2021 21:53 IST

Says he wants to play the way Thiem does and copies him a lot

The matches in the Grand Slams against Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem have increased the popularity of Sumit Nagal, and he revealed his gut feeling that it could be “another top-10 player” at the Australian Open.

Talking to the media from Melbourne in an online interaction organised by Sony Television, the 23-year-old Nagal said he was discussing with his coach Sascha Nensel about facing a top player yet again.

“I want to play a good match. My focus is to to get better, enjoy the experience and play the best tennis possible. I need to work mostly on everything,” said Sumit, ranked 139 in the world.

Learning

Sumit was candid in saying he was far from being a complete player, and was learning a lot from the best, “the way they do things on court”.

Having featured in a memorable match against Federer, Sumit said: “He is too tough to match, the way he reads the game. He does not make the same mistake twice.”

Pointing out the contrast between Federer and Thiem, one with 20 Grand Slam titles and the other with one, Sumit said that he wanted to play the way Thiem did. “He has a solid backhand, a good forehand, serves smart and has high intensity. I copy him a lot.”

Enjoying the attention

Sumit said that he was excited, enjoyed the attention and was not feeling any pressure about being one of the very few Indians making it to Melbourne.

“I feel proud to represent India,” said Sumit, conveying his gratitude to his parents, mentor Mahesh Bhupathi who backed him from 2008, and the Virat Kohli Foundation for stepping in at a crucial time in his career.

Nagal said his goal of competing in the Olympics stayed, despite all the uncertainty surrounding the Games.