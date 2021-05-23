Nagal draws Marcora in French Open qualifiers

Sumit Nagal, currently ranked 142, on Sunday drew lower-ranked Italian Roberto Marcora (191) while Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan got matching rivals for their first-round clashes at the French Open Qualifiers.

Left-handed Prajnesh, ranked 149, will take on Germany’s Oscar Otte, ranked 152, while Ramkumar, now ranked 215, will open his campaign against 168th-ranked Michael Mmoh of USA.

In the women’s singles, Ankita Raina will open her campaign against Australian veteran Arina Rodionova.