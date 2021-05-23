Tennis

Nagal draws Marcora in French Open qualifiers

Sumit Nagal, currently ranked 142, on Sunday drew lower-ranked Italian Roberto Marcora (191) while Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan got matching rivals for their first-round clashes at the French Open Qualifiers.

Left-handed Prajnesh, ranked 149, will take on Germany’s Oscar Otte, ranked 152, while Ramkumar, now ranked 215, will open his campaign against 168th-ranked Michael Mmoh of USA.

In the women’s singles, Ankita Raina will open her campaign against Australian veteran Arina Rodionova.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2021 11:26:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/nagal-draws-marcora-in-french-open-qualifiers/article34628888.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY