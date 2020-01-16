Tennis

Nagal crashes out of Australian Open qualifiers after first-round loss

Sumit Nagal. File

Sumit Nagal. File   | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

more-in

Prajnesh Gunneswaran remains the lone Indian in contention after advancing.

India’s Sumit Nagal suffered a straight-set loss in the first round to crash out of the men’s singles qualifiers of the Australian Open here on Thursday.

Nagal, seeded 21st in the qualifiers, was shown the door by Mohamed Safwat of Egypt 7-6 (2) 6-2 after a one hour and 28 minutes contest.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran remains the lone Indian in contention after advancing to the second round of the men’s singles.

Prajnesh defeated local wild card Harry Bourchier 6-2 6-4 to set up second round clash with Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann.

Ramkumar Ramanathan on Tuesday made an early exit along with lone Indian contender in women’s singles qualifier, Anikta Raina.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Tennis
tennis
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2020 11:50:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/nagal-crashes-out-of-australian-open-qualifiers-after-first-round-loss/article30573931.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY