Nagal battles fitness issues, passes the Ly test

The other two Indians, Prajnesh and Prajwal, crash out

February 22, 2023 02:52 am | Updated 02:52 am IST - BENGALURU:

Sports Bureau
Having his hands full: Nagal was stretched to the limit by Ly.

Having his hands full: Nagal was stretched to the limit by Ly.

Sumit Nagal battled fitness issues before outlasting his Vietnamese opponent Hoang Nam Ly 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-4 to enter the round-of-16 of the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger 100 at the KSLTA courts here on Tuesday.

Hoang Nam was Nagal’s partner when he won the junior Wimbledon doubles title in 2015.

But the two other Indians in the main draw, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and local lad S.D. Prajwal Dev, bit the dust, losing in straight-sets.

Other select results (round of 32): Hamad Medjedovic (Srb) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-3, 6-4; Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe) bt Leo Borg (Swe) 6-2, 6-3; Dimitar Kuzmanov (Bul) bt Nikola Milojevic (Srb) 6-4, 6-1; James Duckworth (Aus) bt Rio Noguchi (Jpn) 7-6 3), 6-1; Max Purcell (Aus) bt Sebastian Ofner (Aut) 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3; Jason Jung (Tpe) bt S.D. Prajwal Dev 6-2, 6-2; Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (USA) bt Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) 7-5, 6-2.

