Nadal still preparing to play Roland Garros despite US Open withdrawal

Rafael Nadal on Wednesday said he still intends to play at the French Open next month and remains hopeful it will go ahead, despite withdrawing from the US Open due to coronavirus concerns.

Nadal also insisted the US Open will not carry an asterisk without its defending men's champion, even if he admitted it will take place under “special circumstances”, with several top players expected to sit out.

The 34-year-old Spaniard's withdrawal was confirmed shortly after the Madrid Open was cancelled on Tuesday, with a rise in coronavirus cases in Europe raising doubts around other events, including the French Open, which is due to start in Paris on September 27.

Nadal, who would be going for a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros, was asked if he thinks the tournament will go ahead.

“I trust it will yes, it is in my mind and I am preparing for it,” said the 34-year-old in a briefing with international media on Wednesday.

“But we have to wait for events, to see how everything evolves because it is true that in recent weeks the situation seems to have worsened a little. But my hope and my intention would be to be there if conditions allow.”

Nadal also explained his decision to pull out of the US Open. “My heart says today is not the moment to take long travels without knowing exactly what can and cannot happen.

“My decision is to stay at home in Mallorca where the situation is good, it looks under control here, and to wait for future opportunities.”

