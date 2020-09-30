Nadal chugs along merrily

Thiem advances with ease; cramping Bertens survives match-point

Rafael Nadal continued his quest for a record-extending 13th French Open title with a 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 crushing of American Mackenzie McDonald to advance into the third round here on Wednesday.

The Spanish second seed, looking to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 singles Grand Slam titles, played deep and used his forehand to devastating effect on court Philippe-Chatrier.

World No. 3 and US Open champion Dominic Thiem survived a third set wobble and had to save three set points before overcoming American Jack Sock 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(6).

Using a wheelchair

Fifth seed Kiki Bertens narrowly avoided joining the exodus of favourites as she survived a match-point and cramps against former runner-up Sara Errani before hobbling into the third round.

Bertens eventually won 7-6(5), 3-6, 9-7 in a duel lasting more than three hours but she left the court in a wheelchair after struggling physically in the final set.

The 28-year-old said she had suffered a full-body cramp when she got back to her chair after the match and needed 45 minutes of treatment in the locker room.