Nadal and Thiem advance at Montreal Masters

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem advanced into the third round of the ATP Montreal Masters, with Thiem achieving a personal best in Canada.

Top-seeded holder Nadal suffered through a two-hour rain interruption before dismissing Britain’s Daniel Evans 7-6(6), 6-4 on Wednesday.

Austrian second seed Thiem won his first match in Canada after five losses, defeating home hero Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

With weather forecasts dicey for the next few days, the Spanish top seed got a taste of the conditions he might face as the 18-time Grand Slam champion defends his Canadian title.

“Today, the main thing was win. I’ve been playing and practising more or less well. Now is the moment to compete,” Nadal said.

Serena through

Serena Williams looked solid in her first match since losing the Wimbledon final, defeating 20th-ranked Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-3, 6-3 in Toronto.

Also moving into the third round was Japan’s Naomi Osaka. With Osaka’s triumph, Australian Ashleigh Barty was ensured of being dethroned next week as World No. 1.

Important results: At Montreal: Rafael Nadal bt Daniel Evans 7-6(6), 6-4; Hubert Hurkacz bt Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Roberto Bautista bt Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 7-5; Richard Gasquet bt Kei Nishikori 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-6(4); Felix Auger-Aliassime bt Milos Raonic 6-3, 3-6 retd.; Daniil Medvedev bt Kyle Edmund 6-3, 6-0; Christian Gartner bt John Isner 6-3, 6-4; Marin Cilic bt John Millman 6-3, 6-4; Dominic Thiem bt Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Adrian Mannarino bt Borna Coric 6-2, 6-1; Karen Khachanov bt Stanislas Wawrinka 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2.

At Toronto: Dayana Yastremska bt Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 7-5; Belinda Bencic bt Julia Gorges 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; Elina Svitolina bt Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Karolina Pliskova bt Alison Riske 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2; Jelena Ostapenko bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; Simona Halep bt Jennifer Brady 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(5); ; Naomi Osaka bt Tatjana Maria 6-2 retd.; Serena Williams bt Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-3; Svetlana Kuznetsova bt Donna Vekic 7-6(4), 6-3.