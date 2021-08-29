Myneni replaces Nagal in Davis Cup squad

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal has withdrawn from the country’s upcoming away Davis Cup tie against Finland citing a hip injury and has been replaced by Saketh Myneni in the five-man squad for the indoor contest on September 18-19.

Nagal, who had lost in the first round of the US Open Qualifiers, communicated to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Saturday that doctors have advised him not to play on the hard courts.

Non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal and chairman of the selection committee, Nandan Bal then discussed the replacement and agreed upon the name of Myneni, who last played for India in 2018 in the World Group Play-off tie against Serbia.

“Sumit Nagal has written to us that he can’t play this Davis Cup tie due to a hip injury he sustained after the US Open qualifiers. Myneni can play both singles and doubles, so he has been added to the squad,” AITA secretary-general Anil Dhupar said.

Myneni has played six Davis Cup ties for India in eight nominations. He was part of the Indian squad that beat Pakistan in Kazakhstan in 2019 but did not get to play any match.

“I have been training and playing practice matches. It’s good to be back in the team,” Myneni said.