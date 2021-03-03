Myneni gets the better of Eqbal

Top seed Saketh Myneni posted a 6-3, 6-3 victory over qualifier Ishaque Eqbal in the first round of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament on Wednesday.
The results:
First round: Saketh Myneni bt Ishaque Eqbal 6-3, 6-3; Aidan Mchugh (GBr) bt Niitn Kumar Sinha 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Filip Bergevi (Swe) bt Dhruv Sunish 6-3, 6-4; Oliver Crawford (USA) bt Lorenzo Bocchi (Ita) 6-1, 6-1; Luca Castelnuovo (Sui) bt Niki Poonacha 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Jonathan Mridha (Swe) bt Paras Dahiya 6-3, 6-3; Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt Aryan Goveas 6-3, 7-5; Dalwinder Singh bt Kaza Vinayak Sharma 7-6(3), 6-3; Sidharth Rawat bt Alexis Canter (GBr) 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Marco Brugnerotto & Davide Pozzi (Ita) bt Jatin Dahiya & Dalwinder Singh 3-6, 6-3, [11-9].
Sidharth Rawat & Manish Sureshkumar bt Zane Khan (USA) & Dominik Palan (Cze) 2-6, 6-3, [10-4]; Anirudh Chandrasekar & Niki Poonacha bt Kunal Anand & Rishi Reddy 6-2, 6-2.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath