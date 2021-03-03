Tennis

Myneni gets the better of Eqbal

Top seed Saketh Myneni posted a 6-3, 6-3 victory over qualifier Ishaque Eqbal in the first round of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament on Wednesday.

The results:

First round: Saketh Myneni bt Ishaque Eqbal 6-3, 6-3; Aidan Mchugh (GBr) bt Niitn Kumar Sinha 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Filip Bergevi (Swe) bt Dhruv Sunish 6-3, 6-4; Oliver Crawford (USA) bt Lorenzo Bocchi (Ita) 6-1, 6-1; Luca Castelnuovo (Sui) bt Niki Poonacha 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Jonathan Mridha (Swe) bt Paras Dahiya 6-3, 6-3; Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt Aryan Goveas 6-3, 7-5; Dalwinder Singh bt Kaza Vinayak Sharma 7-6(3), 6-3; Sidharth Rawat bt Alexis Canter (GBr) 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Marco Brugnerotto & Davide Pozzi (Ita) bt Jatin Dahiya & Dalwinder Singh 3-6, 6-3, [11-9].

Sidharth Rawat & Manish Sureshkumar bt Zane Khan (USA) & Dominik Palan (Cze) 2-6, 6-3, [10-4]; Anirudh Chandrasekar & Niki Poonacha bt Kunal Anand & Rishi Reddy 6-2, 6-2.

